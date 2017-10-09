One man shot, suspected shooter detained on St. Helena Island

The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting on St. Helena Island over the weekend.

Investigators say one man was shot on Deacon Heyward Road Sunday evening. When deputies arrived on scene, they found the victim as well as the suspected shooter.

The victim was taken to the hospital. His current condition is unknown.

The suspect was detained and witnesses are being questioned.

If you have any information about this shooting, contact the Sheriff's Office.

