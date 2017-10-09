New flood maps coming to coast, but flood risk remains

Flooding on Glynn Avenue in Brunswick during Irma. (Source: Brunswick Police Department)

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) - Experts say a new federal flood map of Glynn County along Georgia's coast may lower insurance premiums next year - but not the risk of flooding.

The Brunswick News reports that the updated Flood Insurance Rate Map, drawn by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, will take effect Jan. 5.

The map will reclassify many Glynn County area homes from zones of high flooding likelihood to more moderate categories.

Jay Wiggins, head of Glynn County emergency management, says the entire county is susceptible to flooding.

Wiggins says that a Category 5 hurricane, like the one that recently roared through the Caribbean Sea, could flood the entire county.

