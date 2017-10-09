Community members rallying to support Chatham County Sheriff John Wilcher

A group claiming to be a local chapter of the national Black Lives Matter movement is calling on Chatham County Sheriff John Wilcher to resign following the deaths of several inmates.

Requests for the sheriff to resign from his post is sparking a heavy debate throughout the community.

Black Lives Matter Savannah feels that Sheriff Wilcher allows unfair treatment of black inmates in the Chatham County Detention Center. However, some people in the community are rallying behind him to show their support for his tenure.

The Black Lives Matter Savannah movement would like for Sheriff Wilcher to resign from office within 30 days, but Wilcher says he is not going anywhere.

The request for Wilcher's resignation has prompted a response from community members, calling for anyone available to come and show their support.

Organizers say this response is not about silencing the voice of Black Lives Matter Savannah, but a rebuttal because they feel Wilcher is a good man. They say they do not think the choice to go after Wilcher is the right one. Those that will gather in support say they just simply want to thank the sheriff for his service.

We will come to Sheriff John T. Wilcher’s door and show our support. We are simply gathering for him to thank him for his service and being a man who has stood alongside many of us. Not many politicians have stuck to their words or have come out to different functions. You always see the Sheriff all over the Savannah and Chatham County, shaking hands and showing that he cares.

If you would like to show your support, you can do so Monday, Oct. 9 at 11 a.m. at 1050 Carl Griffin Drive.

