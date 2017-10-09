Tropical Update: Tropical Depression 17 forms in east-central Atlantic Ocean

Nate - the first hurricane to make landfall in Mississippi since Katrina in 2005 - quickly lost strength Sunday, with its winds diminishing to a tropical depression as it pushed northward into Alabama and Georgia with heavy rain.

Tropical Depression Nate is approaching the Ohio Valley Monday morning, with much of the rain displaced even further north and east. Eventually, this area of low pressure will lose all tropical characteristics.

Elsewhere, Invest 91-L in the east-central Atlantic has been upgraded to Tropical Depression 17 just less than 1,000 miles southwest of the Azores. This system is forecast to become Tropical Storm Ophelia, but will not impact any land areas.

The First Alert Forecast Team will be tracking shower and storm activity across the southwestern Atlantic and Caribbean Sea for tropical development later in the week. Currently, the chance of tropical development there is quite low in this area, but worth a casual watch as we approach late-week.

