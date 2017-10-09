SCCPSS using Columbus Day holiday as Irma make-up day - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

SCCPSS using Columbus Day holiday as Irma make-up day

Even though Monday is a federal holiday, Savannah-Chatham County Public Schools are using it as an Irma make-up day.

Irma passed through the area on Sept. 11 and forced schools all across the region to cancel classes for several days.

Monday, Oct. 9 is Columbus Day, but the school system decided earlier that this will be the first of three make-up days. The two other make-up days are November 20th and November 21st.

All schools will operate on their regular schedules and students should report at their designated bell time.

