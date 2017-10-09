Wreck cleared on I-16 EB near Dean Forest Road

Are you getting ready to hit the roads? Are you stuck in traffic wondering what's going on? Looking for a detour? Check WTOC First Alert Traffic optimized for your mobile device.

Are you getting ready to hit the roads? Are you stuck in traffic wondering what's going on? Looking for a detour? Check WTOC First Alert Traffic optimized for your mobile device.

Stuck in traffic? Check out real-time FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC

Stuck in traffic? Check out real-time FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC

A wreck that backed up traffic Monday morning on I-16 East near the Dean Forest Road exit has been cleared.

So far, no injuries have been reported.

A tow truck worked quickly to remove the wrecked vehicles from the roadway and the scene was cleared within the hour. Delays may continue for a little while longer due to the traffic backups.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.