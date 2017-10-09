GA Attorney General’s Office accepts filing for sale of Memorial Health to HCA

The Georgia Attorney General’s Office has accepted the filing for Hospital Corporation of America to acquire Memorial University Medical Center’s assets and to continue care to residents.

The Memorial Health Board of Directors and the Chatham County Hospital Authority announced the filing was accepted on Monday morning.

This past April, the boards of Memorial Health, CCHA and HCA signed a letter of intent to approve the sale of the hospital to the for-profit organization, HCA, for $710 million.

HCA says it will maintain the hospital's mission, Level 1 Trauma and NICU services as well as indigent care at least for the first 10 years. But after that, it's unclear.

According to the release from Memorial Health, "within the next 90 days, Georgia’s Office of the Attorney General will conduct a Public Hearing in Savannah regarding the acquisition of Memorial Health by HCA Healthcare. The transaction would need to meet certain regulatory requirements and receive a favorable approval from the Attorney General’s Office before it may be completed. Once completed, the hospital and its outpatient clinics and facilities will become full members of HCA’s South Atlantic Division."

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.