Soldier killed after being struck by vehicle on Hwy 119 in Liberty County

Georgia State Patrol is investigating a fatal wreck involving a bicycle on Highway 119 just north of Gate #5 to Fort Stewart.

The wreck occurred around 7 a.m. Monday. According to a Public Information Officer at Fort Stewart, a soldier was killed in the incident. He was riding a bicycle and was hit by a vehicle.

WTOC will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

(The Coastal News Service contributed to this report.)

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.