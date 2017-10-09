Consider This: Think Pink

Fall colors are starting to crop up all over our community, well at least the fall color of pink. From pink fountains to giant pink ribbons on buildings, to co-workers wearing the color… it’s time to once again think pink.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness month. And while a month doesn’t seem long enough to focus on such a horrible disease that will affect nearly everyone watching this in one way or another, it is a start.

While there has been great progress made in the fight against breast cancer, its impact is still overwhelming. One in every eight women will be diagnosed with the disease. In our area alone, it will claim the lives of five women each month.

Consider this: The best defense against breast cancer is early detection. In fact, the survival rate in cases where the cancer is detected early is 98 percent. And that’s where organizations like Susan G. Komen Coastal Georgia and the St. Joseph Candler Mary Telfair Mammography fund come in.

Just last week, the St. Joseph Candler Health System held its 15th Annual Smart Women’s Luncheon and Expo. A tremendous event that over the years has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars which in turn allows thousands of women access to mammograms, even if they don’t have insurance or can’t afford it.

That too is the mission of the Susan G. Komen of the Coastal Georgia. Over the past six years, thanks to people giving to the Big Wig campaign during this month or to the Race for the Cure in the spring, thousands of screenings have been given to women who otherwise couldn’t get one.

I was a Big Wig four years ago and this year, WTOC has Cyreia Sandlin leading our effort. From bake sales on a Saturday, to collecting a dollar at a time, this grassroots campaign does wonders for not only raising money but also awareness.

That means thanks to the Mary Telfair Women’s Fund and the Komen Coastal Georgia, potentially hundreds of our loved one, friends and neighbors’ lives are saved each year.

That’s why I was a Big Wig and now it is your turn. Learn about breast cancer and then do something about it. Get screened yourself and encourage others you love to do so as well. And if you can, give to any of the charities fighting the fight against this devastating disease.

