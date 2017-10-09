Bake sale held in Monterrey Square for Coastal Georgia breast cancer fundraiser

As many of you may know, our very own Cyreia Sandlin is one of this year's Big Wigs for the 2017 Susan G. Komen Coastal Georgia fundraiser.

She held a bake sale Saturday in Monterrey Square to raise money for the cause.

She sold koozies, donuts, cupcakes and other delicious treats. All of this donated by local businesses.

The money all goes to her campaign for the Komen foundation. Congressman Buddy Carter even stopped by to give his support.

"So much of this money stays in this community and is spent right here in our community and that’s what is very important,” Rep. Carter said.

For every $100 raised, a woman who can't afford a mammogram will get one for free.

If you would like to donate to Cyreia's campaign, please click here.

