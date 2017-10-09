Tuesday is last day to register to vote in upcoming municipal, special elections in Nov.

Tuesday is the last day to register to vote in order to participate in the November 7 election.

This year will only include municipal and special election candidates on the ballot. Secretary of State Brian Kemp says you can either register in-person at your local Board of Registrar’s Office or you can go online.

"We have a free mobile app where you can actually check your status,” said Secretary Kemp. “The app is called GA SOS and you can also register to vote from the app so that's probably the quickest way to do it with the deadline approaching."

