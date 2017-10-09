Golfers tee up to raise money for Ronald McDonald House

128 golfers hit the links on Monday for the second day of the annual Ronald McDonald Open Golf Tournament.

Golfers are hoping to raise $50,000 to $60,000 for the local charity. The money will stay here in the Savannah area.

There were great prizes and food. One lucky person will even be going home with a free pass to McDonald's for a year.

Executive Director of the Ronald McDonald House Charities Bill Sorochak says doing this event will help out a lot of families.

Sorochak says that it costs $100 a night to take care of a family staying at the Ronald McDonald house. This fundraiser, along with others, provides the charity with funding throughout the year.

The executive director goes on to say the event and everything they do is all about taking care of children who are critically ill or injured. Sorochak says that this makes all the difference in the world.

