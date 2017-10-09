Statesboro PD investigates Mulberry Street homicide

The Statesboro Police Department is investigating after a welfare check turned into a homicide investigation in the 100 block of Mulberry Street on Sunday evening.

Officers responded to a welfare check around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday evening. After multiple attempts to establish contact with residents inside the building failed, officers entered the structure to find the victim, deceased.

This incident has been assigned to detectives of the Statesboro Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Bureau for investigation. This investigation remains ongoing and further information will be released as it becomes available.

Anyone with information concerning this case is asked to contact the Statesboro Police Department at (912) 764-9911. You may also anonymously submit information to www.tipsoft.com or by texting a tip to “TIPSSPD plus your message” to 274637 (CRIMES). All information is strictly confidential.

