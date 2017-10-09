Community showing support for sheriff after BLM Savannah request for resignation

After a group came out calling for Chatham County Sheriff John Wilcher to resign, dozens of community members came together to show their support for the man who has been at the jail for decades - and the sheriff for over a year.

"He is one of the most honest people that I have ever met," said Charlie Schnardthorst, who supports Sheriff Wilcher.

"He is a man of his word and he has brought ethics back to this sheriff's department," said Shaundra McKeithen, who also supports Sheriff Wilcher.

"I'm standing behind him 100 percent because I can't get any information on what the complaint is. What's the complaint," asked Louis Wilson, supporter of Sheriff Wilcher.

If you remember, last week, members of Black Lives Matter Savannah called for the resignation of the sheriff for what they call unfair treatment of black inmates. Monday, people from across the community with different backgrounds and beliefs showed up to say they disagree and to show their loyalty to the sheriff, saying it would be a disservice if they didn't speak up for him.

"We got people coming into our community trying to divide us when we are doing everything that we can to stay together," said Linda Wilder Bryan, supporter.

The sheriff says all lives matter and divided we won't be able to do anything. He says he requires fair and equal treatment for officers and inmates.

"I will continue to do the job, and like I told them Friday, if you want me out of office, beat me in 2020," said Sheriff Wilcher.

This is the same Black Lives Matter off-shoot that claimed a few weeks ago that Sheriff Wilcher has killed more blacks than syphilis or the Ku Klux Klan over the last 50 years.

Five men have died at the jail since Sheriff Wilcher took office. Two were white. Three were black. All were ruled either suicides or deaths by natural cause. The National Black Lives Matter Movement has denied any ties to this local group.

