Couple marries in Savannah 1 year after Matthew spoiled plans

A couple from Washington, D.C. was supposed to get married on Oct. 9, 2016, but Hurricane Matthew had other plans.

The pair postponed their wedding for an entire year, just so they could get married in Savannah. Monday, they are finally tying the knot.

The couple fell in love in Savannah, meeting for dates in the park, and said they'd wait as long as it took to say 'I Do' in Forsyth Park. When Hurricane Matthew destroyed the city and their plans, they never doubted the Hostess City was where their wedding needed to be. The groom, Jason, tells WTOC that a date can be rescheduled.It was a temporary bump in the road, but he knew marrying Beth would be forever, and he needed to do it the right way.

"I'm just ready. I just want to do it. I want to put on the dress. I want to look beautiful. I want our family to have a great time and I want to marry the man of my dreams," Beth said.

