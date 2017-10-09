Metro officers given American Flag saved during Irma

The two Savannah-Chatham Metro Police officers who rescued an American Flag during Hurricane Irma were presented with that flag on Monday.

Lt. Greg Ernst and Captain Ashley Brown began clearing Highway 80 and assessing the damage immediately after the storm. They discovered the flag had been knocked over by strong winds and was drenched during the storm. They took it with them to dry it out, then returned it two days later.

"Seeing how big it got, seeing how many people had so many nice comments about it, I will tell you that it's an honor to be able to take care of her from now on," said Cpt. Ashley Brown, Savannah-Chatham Metro Police.

That flag had been a staple along Highway 80 for years. Nestor Gernay, who has been the primary flag keeper, wanted to present that flag to the officers as a way to say Thank You.

