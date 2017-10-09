Frank Callen Boys & Girls Club celebrates 100 years

The Frank Callen Boys and Girls Club reached a major milestone on Monday, celebrating its 100th anniversary.

The group hosted a golf fundraiser at Savannah Quarters. Since 1917, they've helped young people learn and grow.

"Well, we're really dealing with mentorships, making sure that the boys and girls have a place where they can come and be mentored and just be children," said George Nixon, Vice President, Frank Callen Boys & Girls Club.

Nixon tells us, over the last hundred years, thousands of kids have been through the program.

