City of Ludowici water cut off issues raises concerns among residents

If you live in Ludowici, you probably experienced a period of having no water on Monday.

The City of Ludowici Water Department posted a message on their Facebook page saying they had to cut off the water because someone hit a fire hydrant Monday afternoon.

They say in this message that they are hoping to have all the issues with the well fixed by the end of this week. This had many residents concerned.

Some residents messaged us saying many of the people that depend on this water were not made aware in time of the hour it would be available on Monday evening, and they missed their only chance to shower and prepared for the extended cut off.

Residents were also concerned about their kids having to go to school with no running water because they say there has been no announcement made by the schools on how they plan to provide meals or sanitary conditions for the students.

WTOC has put a call in to city officials requesting an update and/or statement regarding the water issue. The Ludowici Police Department tells us the water was cut back on late Monday night, around 11:30 p.m./midnight. Also, an employee at Smiley Elementary School tells us they do have running water Tuesday morning.

We are still working to get a statement from city officials about this issue and if there will be any further water interruptions. Stay with us as we continue to follow this story.

