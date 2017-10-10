City of Ludowici water cut off issues raises concerns among residents

The community is encouraged to attend the West Bay Streetscape meeting that will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 10.More >>
The Georgia State Patrol and emergency crews are on the scene of a fatal wreck on I-95 North in Liberty County.More >>
Tuesday, Oct. 10 is the last day to register to vote for the upcoming Nov. 7, 2017 election.More >>
The City of Ludowici Water Department posted a message on their Facebook page saying they had to cut off the water because someone hit a fire hydrant Monday afternoon. This has many residents very concerned.More >>
Fire Prevention Week 2017 began on Sunday, Oct. 8 and ends on Saturday, Oct.14 across the U.S. This year's theme for fire prevention week is “Every Second Counts: Plan Two Ways Out.”More >>
