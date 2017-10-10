Tuesday is last day to register to vote for November election - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Tuesday is last day to register to vote for November election

GEORGIA (WTOC) -

Tuesday, Oct. 10 is the last day to register to vote for the upcoming Nov. 7, 2017 General Election and Runoff Election in Georgia.

This election will only include municipal and special election candidates.

You can either register in-person at your local Board of Registrars Office or online by clicking here.

