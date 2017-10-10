Public encouraged to attend Tuesday's West Bay Streetscape meeting

The community is encouraged to attend the West Bay Streetscape meeting that will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 10.

The city of Savannah recently expanded the first phase of the Downtown Streetscape Improvement Initiative to include West Bay Street between Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Warner Street. Discussion will include a synopsis of the “Discovery Meeting” to illustrate what was learned from the community. Overall program concepts and ideas for West Bay will also be shared for feedback from the public.

Tuesday’s meeting will be from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Coastal Georgia Center on Fahm Street. For additional West Bay Streetscape information, click here.

