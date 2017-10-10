GSP investigates fatal crash on I-95 North in Liberty County - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

GSP investigates fatal crash on I-95 North in Liberty County

The Georgia State Patrol and emergency crews are on the scene of a fatal wreck in Liberty County.

Officials have shut down the left lane of I-95 North at mile marker 74 while they investigate the deadly crash. They say the wreck happened around 6:20 a.m. Tuesday morning when a semi-truck went into the median and stuck several trees. The driver was the only occupant.

At this time, there is no estimate on how long before the wreck is cleared, but traffic is moving along at speed in the two open lanes.

