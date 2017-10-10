SCMPD seeks woman wanted for questioning in ongoing investigation

The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a woman who is wanted for questioning in reference to an ongoing theft investigation.

Metro Police are looking for 21-year-old Lydia Towers.

Officials say Towers is a black female with brown eyes, standing 5-foot-5 and weighing approximately 130 pounds. She has brown hair, but it may currently be blonde in color. She is known to frequent several businesses in the area of Abercorn Street at Eisenhower Drive.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to contact police. A line directly to detectives is open at (912) 525-2355.

Anyone who wishes to provide information anonymously can call CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. CrimeStoppers tipsters may qualify for a cash reward.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.