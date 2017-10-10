SCMPD seeks woman wanted for questioning in ongoing investigation

Georgia State Patrol is investigating a fatal wreck involving a bicycle on Highway 119 just north of Gate #5 to Fort Stewart.More >>
Georgia State Patrol is investigating a fatal wreck involving a bicycle on Highway 119 just north of Gate #5 to Fort Stewart.More >>
Law enforcement is on the scene of a deputy-involved shooting at the Shyam Food Mart on Highway 80 in Eden.More >>
Law enforcement is on the scene of a deputy-involved shooting at the Shyam Food Mart on Highway 80 in Eden.More >>
The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a woman who is wanted for questioning in reference to an ongoing theft investigation.More >>
The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a woman who is wanted for questioning in reference to an ongoing theft investigation.More >>
The City of Ludowici Water Department posted a message on their Facebook page saying they had to cut off the water because someone hit a fire hydrant Monday afternoon. This has many residents very concerned.More >>
The City of Ludowici Water Department posted a message on their Facebook page saying they had to cut off the water because someone hit a fire hydrant Monday afternoon. This has many residents very concerned.More >>
The Georgia State Patrol is investigating a fatal wreck on I-95 North in Liberty County Tuesday morning.More >>
The Georgia State Patrol is investigating a fatal wreck on I-95 North in Liberty County Tuesday morning.More >>