Officials release name of suspect reportedly shot by Effingham County deputy

Georgia officials are on the scene of a deputy-involved shooting at the Shyam Food Mart on Highway 80 in Eden, GA.

According to officials, the suspect - 23-year-old Vincent Thompson - had previously sold guns illegally to undercover deputies from the Effingham County Sheriff's Office.

Thompson was shot and transported to the hospital. He was reportedly conscious. The Effingham County deputy was not hit.

"Our deputies made contact with the suspect they have been investigating for the sale of guns. The suspect was known to be armed and dangerous. They attempted a takedown. During the takedown, the suspect was shot,” said ECSO Public Information Officer Gena Bilbo.

The deputy told officials that he felt threatened and justified in his actions.

Law enforcement is currently conducting a search at the suspect's residence. The location of the residence is not being released at this time.

GBI is investigating the shooting.

