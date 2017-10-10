67th Annual Greek Festival kicks off Thursday in Savannah

It's the time of year again for the foods we can't spell, and also can't resist.

The 67th Annual Savannah Greek Festival will kickoff Thursday, complete with Greek food, music, dance, and more. Volunteers are more than welcome to help, and the proceeds go back into the community by helping missions at the church as well as local charities and non-profits.

"There's a lot of different reasons. Our culture is very important to us and we want to share it. We have a lot to offer and we want people to experience it, but then also, it's important to us for the church tours. We want people to see what the Orthodox Christian faith is about," said Tommy Danos, Greek Festival Planning Committee.

The festival will run through Saturday at the St. Paul's Hellenic Center.

