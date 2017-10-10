Zaxby's makes donation to American Red Cross for hurricane relief efforts

The American Red Cross received a generous donation from Zaxby's stores to go toward hurricane relief efforts.

The funds will be used to help clean up the damage left by hurricanes Harvey and Irma. Stores in 17 states, including Georgia and South Carolina, collected a portion of sales for three hours. In two days, stores were able to collect $200,000. The fundraiser started from the very top of the corporation.

"Well, it was actually our founder, Zack McLeroy. He sent a letter to us saying, you know, this hits home, this impacts us all directly, so lets all band together and help these guys out," said Chris English, District Manager.

Recovery efforts are still ongoing in the hardest hit areas of Texas, Florida, and Puerto Rico.

