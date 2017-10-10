Wells Fargo gives to local charities during 'Days of Giving'

Wells Fargo is giving back to organizations in our community, thanks to the Days of Giving Program.

Tuesday, Wells Fargo presented 18 nonprofits in Savannah and the surrounding area a check for $1,000 each. The organizations honored were chosen by Wells Fargo employees because of what they do in the community. The groups include the Rape Crisis Center, Girls on the Run, Urban Hope Savannah, and several others.

"Our team members are grateful to be a part of the community each and every year, having the ability and opportunity to give dollars to help support the youth all the way up to the seniors in our community, and be great community partners," said Sheri Butler, District Manager, Wells Fargo.

Representatives from each organization were recognized for their commitment to the community and for serving people they are called to help.

