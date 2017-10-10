Troopers remind drivers to share the road with bicyclists after Ft. Stewart soldier killed

Tuesday morning, we told you about a Fort Stewart soldier who was struck and killed on post while riding his bicycle.

As the investigation into the crash continues, it turns out we brought you a much different story about this soldier last year.

As troopers and military investigators returned to the crash scene for more information, they also reminded drivers and bicyclists about the rules they must remember. Investigators from the State Patrol's Fatality Squad recorded data that they'll study to determine what happened. Troopers say drivers and cyclists both have a responsibility to share the road.

"Bicyclists have to follow the rules of the road just like a vehicle. Motorists have to follow the rules, and when they see a bicyclist, give them three feet of space," said Corporal Gentry Mattow, Georgia State Patrol.

The crash killed Sgt. First Class Augusto Pineiro. Last year, we introduced him to you in a story after he completed an ultramarathon wearing a gas mask. It was all to raise awareness and money for Operation Enduring Warrior. Back then, Pineiro pledged to complete a triathlon wearing a gas mask to help the cause. Troopers say it could take weeks or months to have all the information they'll need in the case.

We'll keep you updated as the investigation continues.

