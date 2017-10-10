Islands Expressway drawbridge stuck; blocking both lanes of traf - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Islands Expressway drawbridge stuck; blocking both lanes of traffic

CHATHAM CO., GA (WTOC) -

The Islands Expressway drawbridge is stuck in the “up” position, blocking both lanes of traffic.  

East and westbound traffic must go through Thunderbolt until the drawbridge is fixed.

According to CEMA, crews are on the scene working to correct the issue. 

