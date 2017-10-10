One lane of Islands Expressway Bridge closed in both directions for repairs

One lane of the Islands Expressway Bridge remains closed in both directions after the drawbridge was up most of the afternoon Tuesday for repairs, which shut down traffic in both directions and turned the Eastside of town into a virtual parking lot.

The single lane closures are expected to continue on the bridge the rest of the week as crews make the necessary repairs.

Eastbound and westbound traffic must detour through Thunderbolt to avoid delays until the drawbridge is fixed. Chatham County officials say they hope to have the repairs completed by Friday, Oct. 13.

We will continue to provide updates on the bridge work and traffic conditions.

