Glynn County PD responds to report of human remains found

GLYNN CO., GA (WTOC) -

Glynn County officials say an investigation is underway after police responded to a report of human remains found in a wooded area off Highway 32, near the Thalmann Community. 

Officials say the Glynn County Police Department responded to the call around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. Few details are known at this time, but we'll update you as soon as we have more information. 

The investigation is ongoing. 

