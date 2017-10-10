Human remains in Glynn County found to be those of missing woman

Glynn County officials say an investigation is underway after police responded to a report of human remains found in a wooded area off Highway 32, near the Thalmann Community.

Officials say the Glynn County Police Department responded to the call around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. The remains have been tentatively identified as being those of Linda Mansfield. The GBI Crime Lab is expected to make a positive identification.

Police say Mansfield was reported missing from her home on MacKay Drive on May 23. Her son, John William Rosevelt, was subsequently indicted by a grand jury for murder in connection to her death and remains jailed at the Glynn County Detention Center.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information related to this case, please contact Investigator Jeff Williams at 912.554.7802 or the Silent Witness line at 912.264.1333.

