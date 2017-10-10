Tattnall Co. Tax Commission employee jailed for stealing over $100K

The now-former Deputy Clerk of the Tattnall County Tax Commission Office is behind bars after an investigation found that she took over $100,000 in official governmental funds.

Officials say 46-year-old Amy Smith Meeks of Reidsville turned herself into the Tattnall County Sheriff's Department and was charged with felony theft by taking.

In April 2017, Tattnall County investigators requested that the GBI conduct an investigation in reference to funds missing from the commissioner's office. Tattnall County Tax Commissioner Dale Dutton had previously notified the sheriff's department of the missing funds and requested a criminal investigation.

The investigation revealed that Meeks, the former Deputy Clerk of the Tattnall County Commissioner's Office, between Oct. 1, 2014, and April 28, 2017, took $103,442.46 in official governmental funds.

