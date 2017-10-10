Metro searching for suspect wanted for fatal Betty Drive shooting

Savannah-Chatham Metro Police have identified a suspect responsible for the shooting death of one man and injury of another.

Officers responded to the 5500 block of Betty Drive around 6:55 p.m. Sunday to find 22-year-old Shawn Rhinehart suffering life-threatening injuries. Around that same time, a 23-year-old man arrived at the hospital in a privately-owned vehicle with non-life threatening injuries. Rhinehart died of hs injuries at the scene.

Investigators identified 22-year-old Jose Carrillo as a suspect in the shooting. He is wanted for murder. Police say Carrillo is 5'5 and weighs around 135 pounds. He is known to frequent Garden City and Port Wentworth. He may be driving a white Toyota Corolla with Georgia tag number CGA7188, or a gray Nissan Altima with Georgia tag number PTM9095.

Anyone with information on Carillo's whereabouts is asked to call 911. A confidential tip line is also open directly to investigators at 912.525.3124. Anyone who wishes to provide information anonymously can call CrimeStoppers at 912.234.2020.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.