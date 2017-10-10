Wesley Community Center Savannah holds open house

Wesley Community Centers of Savannah opened their doors on Tuesday, giving touts of their Early Childhood Education Center.

The center provides childcare at a reduced rate for over 80 low-income children in the Savannah area. The programs are designed to give children a headstart before starting school.

"So, they really are enhancing their fine and large motor skills. They're also learning the things they need to know so they'll be ready when they hit kindergarten," said Executive Director of Wesley Community Centers, Tammy Mixon-Calderon.

They are always looking for volunteers. Click here for more information on how to get involved.

