Baylor Bears in Brooklet sport pink socks for breast cancer awareness

Breast cancer is still the second leading cause of cancer deaths in women.

Tuesday night, some young men showed their support for patients and survivors as well as their relatives who battled the disease.

The Baylor Bears in Brooklet sported their pink socks for breast cancer awareness and raising money for the cause. For the third straight year, the Knight family has supported the Pink Sock Movement. Not even moving from Chatham County to Bulloch County could stop their son from helping.

"When we moved back up to Brooklet, I asked him if he wanted to play, and he said, 'only if I can wear the pink socks,' and I thought, we'll see what happens. I said, 'you can wear them but when you join a team, you need to ask your teammates.' He asked them, they were on board. Here we are. Cool," said Jason Knight, 'Pink Socks Coach.'

"We have many family members who have suffered from it, and even passed away, so it meant a lot to our boys so we were glad to do it," said Jessica Cribbs, Raffles for a Cause.

Jessica Cribbs runs Raffles for a Cause and she matched what the team raised. In all, they raised $460 and they've given that to WTOC's Cyreia Sandlin's Big Wig Campaign for Susan G. Komen Coastal Georgia.

