Public weighs in on West Bay Streetscape Improvement Initiative

The city of Savannah is expanding the first phase of the Downtown Streetscape Improvement Initiative to include West Bay Street between Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Warner Street.

The meeting held Tuesday night was a chance for the public to weigh in on the design team's ideas, such as new sidewalks, new landscape, on-street parking, and lighting. One reason behind improving Bay Street is to make the road safer.

"Trying to make the streets safe. We're trying to make the streets walkable. Trying to make the area inviting for people. Right now, it's not too inviting, and we want to change that," said Kona Grey, Principle EDSA Inc.

This was the second meeting held to discuss the changes. The next meeting will be held Dec. 19.

