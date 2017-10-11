Tropical Update: Ophelia likely to become next hurricane

Tropical Storm Ophelia is in the eastern Atlantic and moving away from North America with sustained winds of 65 MPH as of the 5 a.m. Advisory from the National Hurricane Center. Ophelia continues to look more organized on satellite this morning and may become a hurricane later Wednesday.

As this tropical system moves northeastward, it will lose tropical characteristics as it encounters cooler water. Ophelia’s remnants may become a powerful, non-tropical, low as it approaches western Europe early next week.

Closer to home, an area of low pressure in the southwestern Atlantic continues to push slowly westward and is being watched for any organization by the First Alert Forecast Team.

As of this forecast, the risk of tropical development remains quite low and no local impacts are expected.

