Deputy-involved shooting leads to discovery of more than 40 guns, thousands of rounds of ammunition

Law enforcement is on the scene of a deputy-involved shooting at the Shyam Food Mart on Highway 80 in Eden.

An effort to serve a warrant on a man suspected of selling illegal guns ended with shots fired and the discovery of a massive stash of weapons and ammo Tuesday afternoon in Effingham County.

This after authorities tried to initiate a buy and bust operation before the shots were fired. During the operation, an Effingham County deputy ended up opening fire on the suspect, injuring him and putting an end to a long undercover operation.

Now, neighbors and the entire community are in shock after deputies found 40 guns and tens of thousands of rounds of ammunition inside the home of 23-year-old Vincent Thompson.

Authorities say Thompson was already known to the Effingham County Sheriff's Office for previously selling guns illegally to undercover deputies. They also say Thompson's operation of selling stolen guns had been going on for quite some time.

Effingham County Sheriff Jimmy McDuffie says three guns were already purchased from the suspect, and he was also believed to have fully automatic weapons.

"This was the place where he chose to meet up to do the sale. It was easier to block him in here and not have a high-speed chase or anything like that," said Sheriff McDuffie, ECSO.

The suspect is currently recovering in the hospital, but Sheriff McDuffie tells us once he gets out, he will be arrested immediately.

The investigation continues into this deputy-involved shooting. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has taken the lead on this case.

