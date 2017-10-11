Early morning fire damages mobile home in Thunderbolt

Southside and Thunderbolt Fire crews responded to a structure fire at the Thunderbolt Regency Estates mobile home park on Downing Street in Thunderbolt early Wednesday morning.

The call went out around 5:30 a.m. A mobile home in the trailer park caught fire. Officials tell three residents were inside when the fire broke out, but all three made it out safe and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

