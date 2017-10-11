Arrest made in Brunswick triple murder case

Authorities are investigating after three bodies were found inside of a Brunswick home on Sunday.

Authorities are investigating after three bodies were found inside of a Brunswick home on Sunday.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Brunswick Police Department have arrested a man for a triple murder in Brunswick back on June 18.

Officials say 22-year-old Roger Owens shot and killed 64-year-old Carson Holliman, his wife 62-year-old Vondell Holliman, and their grandson 24-year-old Christopher Holliman.

Brunswick Police officers responded to a welfare check call just after 1 p.m. that Sunday at the Holliman’s home in the 2200 block of Wolfe Street when concerned church members said they had not heard from the three residents. When officers entered the home, they found the three bodies inside.

The GBI had offered a $15,000 reward for information leading to an arrest before Owens was charged.

Owens is facing three counts of malice murder.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.