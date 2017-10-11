Public meeting being held for those interested in elevating homes on Tybee

Tybee knows all too well about getting hit by storms, and the latest flooding has some residents considering raising their homes onto stilts.

If you have a pre-FIRM (Flood Insurance Rate Map) home that was built before May 21, 1971, you may qualify for a Hazard Mitigation Grant.

FEMA and GEMA will attend a meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 11, to explain the grants and how you may be able to use this money to flood proof and elevate your home.

The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Public Safety Building on Van Horne Drive.

