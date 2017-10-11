Tax deadline nears for extension filers; Disaster areas now have until January 2018

The now-former Deputy Clerk of the Tattnall County Tax Commission Office was arrested after an investigation found that she took over $100,000 in official governmental funds.More >>
One lane of the Islands Expressway Bridge remains closed in both directions for repairs.More >>
An effort to serve a warrant on a man suspected of selling illegal guns ended with shots fired and the discovery of a massive stash of weapons and ammo Tuesday afternoon in Effingham County.More >>
Law enforcement is on the scene of a deputy-involved shooting at the Shyam Food Mart on Highway 80 in Eden.More >>
The tax deadline for people who filed for an extension is days away, but disaster areas including Georgia have until January 2018 to file.More >>
