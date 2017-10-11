Tax deadline nears for extension filers; Disaster areas now have until January 2018

The tax deadline for people who filed for an extension is days away, but disaster areas including Georgia have until January 2018 to file.

This year, IRS relief applies for victims of Hurricanes Harvey, Irma, and Maria. Individuals and businesses in the affected disaster areas have until Jan. 31, 2018 to file their Oct. 16 extended tax returns.

The eligible taxpayers are in counties to include the entire states of Florida and Georgia. Taxpayers whose ZIP code identifies them as living in one of the disaster areas are automatically eligible for the additional time to file their return.

For more information, check the IRS disaster site or contact your local H&R Block.

