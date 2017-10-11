Most Wanted: 10/11/17

Police have now identified a suspect in Savannah’s latest homicide - a double shooting in the 5500 block of Betty Drive that left one man dead and another injured - and they need your help finding him.

Jose Carrillo, 22, is wanted for murder. He is 5’5” and 135 pounds and is known to frequent Garden City and Port Wentworth. He may be driving a white Toyota Corolla with Georgia tag CGA7188, or a gray Nissan Altima with Georgia tag PTM9095.

Metro Police also need your help finding Montae Juwan Chisholm, who is wanted for aggravated assault, battery. He is 35, 5’5, and 160 pounds. Chisholm has a criminal history of child molestation, reckless driving, statutory rape, possession of marijuana, and probation violations.

David Lamar Ford is wanted by Garden City Police for armed robbery and aggravated assault. He is 33, 5’6, and 135 pounds, with dreads and a tattoo between his eyes. He has a history of theft by taking, aggravated assault, obstruction, battery and contempt of court.

Sheyenne Marie Hicks is wanted by Metro for aggravated assault. She is 18, 5’2”, 95 pounds, with short black hair. Her last known address was the Deluxe Inn on Ogeechee Road.

Percell Roberts is wanted for theft by receiving stolen property (auto). His last known address was on East 38th Street. He is 71, 5’9”, and 145 pounds. He has a history of criminal trespass, theft by taking, driving with suspended or revoked license, and possession of marijuana.

If you have information about any of these fugitives, call CrimeStoppers at 912.234.2020. You don’t have to leave your name and you could be eligible for a cash reward.

