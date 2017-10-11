Judge grants Baxley assault suspects' request to move trial

A judge has granted the defense’s request to move the trial of two suspects accused of assaulting a mom and daughter at their family-owned Baxley restaurant.

The trial will be moved to Camden County, GA and not the North Georgia location suggested by the defense. The two defendants in the attack at a Baxley chicken stand are blaming media coverage and social media posts for influencing any potential jurors.

Eric and Latasha Smith face charges of aggravated battery and cruelty to a child. Eric Smith faces two counts.

The video shows a woman assaulting the owner of a takeout stand and a man punching the owner's teenage daughter.

Tips to police led them to the Smiths as the people in the video.

Below is the surveillance video from the attack on June 22, 2017. (NOTE: Timestamp displays incorrect date.):

No date has been set yet for the trial.

