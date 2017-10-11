SCMPD trying to identify suspects involved in stolen vehicles case

The Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department is trying to identify four suspects involved in a series of crimes including auto theft and entering auto cases.

SCMPD believes that surveillance video shows four subjects using three stolen vehicles to commit four cases of entering auto on Stonebridge Circle and the Berwick lakes area over the night of Oct. 8.

The vehicles – a white 2006 Hyundai Sonata, black 2015 Chevrolet Silverado, and silver 2017 Honda Pilot – had previously been stolen. The Silverado and Pilot have since been located. Police continue to search for the Sonata.

One of the suspects is described as a light skin, thin black male. Descriptions are not available for the other three subjects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at the West Chatham Precinct at 912.652.6560.

Information can also be sent anonymously to CrimeStoppers at 912.234.2020. CrimeStoppers tipsters may qualify for a cash reward.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.