SCMPD's SWAT unit to conduct training exercise Thursday morning at the Oglethorpe Mall

The Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department’s SWAT team will be conducting a training exercise at 7 a.m. on Oct. 12 at the Oglethorpe Mall.

The training will last approximately two hours and will be completed before the mall is scheduled to open.

SWAT conducts these training exercises a couple of times a year to help them to better respond to different situations.

"Put them in those situations. We make it as real as possible so they'll make the right decisions when the time comes when something like that does happen," said Lt. Daniel Flood.

While there will be a heavy police presence at the closed mall, there will be no impact to traffic or surrounding neighborhoods from this training, according to a release from SCMPD.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.