SCMPD's SWAT unit to conduct training exercise Thursday morning at the Savannah Mall

The Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department’s SWAT team will be conducting a training exercise at 7 a.m. on Oct. 12 at the Savannah Mall.

The training will last approximately two hours and will be completed before the mall is scheduled to open. While there will be a heavy police presence at the closed mall, there will be no impact to traffic or surrounding neighborhoods from this training, according to a release from SCMPD.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.