SCMPD's SWAT unit to conduct training exercise Thursday morning at the Savannah Mall

The Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department is trying to identify a suspect and the suspect’s vehicle used in stealing mail from a mailbox on Sept. 16.More >>
The Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department is trying to identify a suspect and the suspect’s vehicle used in stealing mail from a mailbox on Sept. 16.More >>
The Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department’s SWAT team will be conducting a training exercise at 7 a.m. on Oct. 12 at the Savannah Mall.More >>
The Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department’s SWAT team will be conducting a training exercise at 7 a.m. on Oct. 12 at the Savannah Mall.More >>
The Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department is trying to identify four suspects involved in a series of crimes including auto theft and entering auto cases.More >>
The Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department is trying to identify four suspects involved in a series of crimes including auto theft and entering auto cases.More >>
An effort to serve a warrant on a man suspected of selling illegal guns ended with shots fired and the discovery of a massive stash of weapons and ammo Tuesday afternoon in Effingham County.More >>
An effort to serve a warrant on a man suspected of selling illegal guns ended with shots fired and the discovery of a massive stash of weapons and ammo Tuesday afternoon in Effingham County.More >>
A judge has granted the defense’s request to move the trial of two suspects accused of assaulting a mom and daughter at their family-owned Baxley restaurant.More >>
A judge has granted the defense’s request to move the trial of two suspects accused of assaulting a mom and daughter at their family-owned Baxley restaurant.More >>