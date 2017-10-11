Officials trying to identify suspect, vehicle used in mail theft near Chestley Place and LaRoche Ave.

The Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department is trying to identify a suspect and the suspect’s vehicle used in stealing mail from a mailbox on Sept. 16.

At about 1:15 p.m., surveillance video captured a red newer-model Chevrolet Cruze drive up to the mailbox of a residence near Chestley Place and LaRoche Avenue. The suspect opened the mailbox, retrieved an envelope and drove off.

The suspect is described as a black male in his late teens to early 20s, with a shaved haircut.

Anyone with information on the suspect and vehicle is asked to contact police. A line directly to detectives is open at 912.525.2355.

Anyone who wishes to provide information anonymously can call CrimeStoppers at 912.234.2020. CrimeStoppers tipsters may qualify for a cash reward.

