Armstrong State police investigating after racist, violent graffiti found in university restroom

The president of Armstrong State University published a Facebook post condemning racist and violent graffiti discovered in a university restroom.

President Jennifer Frum says a police investigation is underway into the message. The university is currently looking for the person or persons responsible.

President Frum stated in her message, “While this appears to be an isolated incident, we are taking it very seriously. We will not tolerate language that threatens any members of the Armstrong community. This incident does not reflect our values as an institution. I assure you that we are making decisions that put the safety of our students, faculty, and staff first.”

If you have any information about this incident, please contact the University Police Department at 912.344.3333.

